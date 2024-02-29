Climb, slide or weave, Baranduda's family fun night tests ninja skills

Families have been invited to run, jump, weave and climb as a way of testing their ninja skills in Baranduda.
Hosted by Baranduda Primary School, ninjas from the Australian television show Ninja Warrior will be back in town on Friday, March 1, from Canberra to run an obstacle course aimed at building strength and technique.
Principal Allyson Dixon said the school was thrilled to welcome back the team from BFirm Personal Training.
"We're excited to share it with everyone in our community," she said.
"The team ran the course last year for our Year 6 students, and it was a huge success."
Mrs Dixon said it would be an evening of laughter, camaraderie and unforgettable ninja adventures.
"What a wonderful way to end a hot week," she said.
Tickets can be bought for $5, with a sausage sizzle, face painting, fairy floss, slushies, and party bags also available.
"We are thrilled to open up this event to members of our community," she said.
