Moaned he was 'dying' then the patient punched nurse who came to help

A nurse who tried to help a Howlong man in the Albury hospital emergency department was thanked with a punch to the side of the head.
The victim had not long been called in by department staff who believed he would be best-placed to assist.
But Albury Local Court has been told that James Albert Potter wasn't interested.
The man entered the area of the department where Potter was lying on a bed.
Potter was "moaning and crying out" that he was dying. It was about 10.15am on July 3, 2023.
When the victim, a drug and alcohol nursing specialist, asked what was going on, Potter replied: What the f--- do you think is going on."
The pair exchanged words, then the nurse tried to remove a blood pressure pump from Potter.
With that, Potter - who pleaded guilty to assaulting a front-line health worker with actual bodily harm and intimidation - got off the bed and sat directly in front of the victim.
"Don't touch me," the 46-year-old said, to which the nurse replied: "It looks like your pain is resolved, you can go."
Potter responded by swearing at the man and making a threat "that he did not take seriously".
"The offender struck the victim to the right side of his face with a closed fist," police said.
"The victim took hold of the offender's shirt, forcing him backwards until he was up against a cupboard a few metres away."
The man then forced his forearm to Potter's neck and grabbed his left arm "to stop any further strikes".
Security arrived to restrain Potter, who was arrested by police later that day after he was discharged from hospital.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report on Potter, whose matters will be finalised on April 9.
