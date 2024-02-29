The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim minding his own business at Mulwala venue before having nose broken

Updated February 29 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Smith, pictured outside Corowa Local Court on Thursday. He was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after breaking an 18-year-old's nose at the Mulwala Water Ski Club.
Darren Smith, pictured outside Corowa Local Court on Thursday. He was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after breaking an 18-year-old's nose at the Mulwala Water Ski Club.

A Mulwala pub patron who broke a man's nose without warning left the victim bleeding profusely before walking out of the venue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.