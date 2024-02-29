Victim minding his own business at Mulwala venue before having nose broken

A Mulwala pub patron who broke a man's nose without warning left the victim bleeding profusely before walking out of the venue.
Darren Smith's actions left the 18-year-old victim with "significant injuries and suffering", Corowa Local Court heard on Thursday, February 29.
The Bentleigh East resident, 57, had been with friends at the Mulwala Water Ski Club on October 6 last year.
Smith had consumed a large amount of alcohol and says his offending resulted from a dispute in the club's toilets.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys the 57-year-old walked out of the toilets about 11.20pm.
"The accused punches the victim in the face with force, using his left fist, without warning," the court heard.
"The victim stumbles forward holding his face before bleeding profusely from his nose."
The incident was captured on security cameras, which also filmed Smith leaving the venue after the punch.
"The victim sustained heavy bruising and swelling to his nose," the court heard.
The man suffered a nasal fracture and septal deviation which required corrective survey, with a recovery period of six weeks.
"The victim was simply minding his own business, sitting down quietly with his hands on his lap when he was assaulted," police said on February 29.
Smith admitted to a serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He had a different version of events and said he'd been called an "MIB" in the toilet, which he took as a sexual taunt.
"There was four men in the toilets being abusive to me, there was some punches being thrown, and then I walked out of there," Smith said.
"Two people left the toilets and were sitting outside waiting and yeah, there was more punches thrown outside."
Smith claimed the victim had given him a "funny look", and feared being hit, but police said there was no indication of that on the video footage.
Officers had tracked Smith down to his Mulwala rental accommodation after the incident.
He had signed in at the ski club with his licence and caught a courtesy bus from the accommodation.
"He's embarrassed and deeply regretful to be before the the court," lawyer Angus Lingham said.
"He's completely devastated by what he's done."
Sergeant Andrew Coombs said "there is a need to stamp out alcohol fuelled violence".
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said Smith had no priors and was of good character, but it was an act of violence the court needed to denounce.
"Persons are entitled to feel safe in their community," she said.
Ms Humphreys convicted Smith, ordered he pay a $2200 fine, and placed him on a corrections order running for nine months.
Police will pass Smith's letter of apology on to the victim.
