The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two kids in car when highly intoxicated man took the risk and drove

March 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulwala man David Wordsworth was caught by Corowa police with an alcohol reading of 0.184.
Mulwala man David Wordsworth was caught by Corowa police with an alcohol reading of 0.184.

A high-range drink-driver who got behind the wheel with three people in his car after Australia Day celebrations must perform community work for his offending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.