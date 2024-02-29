Two kids in car when highly intoxicated man took the risk and drove

A high-range drink-driver who got behind the wheel with three people in his car after Australia Day celebrations must perform community work for his offending.
David Wordsworth had two children who appeared to be under 10, and a woman in his car, during the January 26 incident.
Corowa police stopped his vehicle on Bayly Street in Mulwala about 12.40am.
He did not say who the people in the car were, how much he had drunk or where his last drink was.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.184 and his licence was suspended on the spot.
Wordsworth admitted to drink driving in Corowa Local Court on Thursday, February 29.
The court heard he had been with his family at an event, consumed "a significant amount of alcohol", and had planned to use a taxi.
The court heard the taxi plans changed and he made the "very ill-fated decision to get behind the wheel".
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said the 42-year-old Mulwala man had been travelling a short distance and there was no other aggravating features.
"He has expressed his remorse," she said.
"He is a person who has no criminal convictions in NSW.
"His driving history in Victoria is of same age, the most recent being in 2015.
"This appears to be something that is out of character."
Ms Humphreys noted the offence could carry jail time.
She fined Wordsworth $1800, banned him from driving for six months and ordered he complete 60 hours of community service.
He must complete a traffic offender program and have an interlock for two years once allowed to drive again.
