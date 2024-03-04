'Death trap': Thurgoona road's speed limit to slow down for safety's sake

Concerned residents in Thurgoona are looking forward to the Riverina Highway having a change of pace.
Gary Phegan is ready for the speed limit reduction from 100kmh to 80kmh for the 3.8 kilometre stretch either side of Kerr Road.
"It's about safety, speed and the growth of Thurgoona seeing thousands of additional houses," he said.
The Thurgoona resident has lived in the area for 40 years and has previously contacted Albury Council with his concerns turning into and out of his street, Hawkscote Road, safely.
Mr Phegan said he found he was always watching his rear-vision mirror when driving towards his intersection, in fear the person behind may not take notice that he was turning.
He described the highway to be like a "death trap" with "already rough roads".
"I think it's a good idea because the people who live on this particular road have always had a problem with making a right hand turn into this road or a left hand turn coming down the hill," he said.
The change of speed will bring consistency from the airport to the weir and will also allow those to turn out of Kerr Road more safely.
His neighbour Wayne Protheroe is also looking forward to seeing the speed limit reduce.
"It''ll be good due to the speed of the cars and when you try and get out on that road, the cars come flying down that hill," he said.
Both residents are hoping that the next step in improving the safety of the road will be to include a turning lane into Hawkscote Road, however it is currently not planned by Albury Council.
"There are no plans at this stage to provide a designated turning lane for Hawkscote Road," the council's service leader city projects Andrew Lawson said.
"The reason for the speed change was to create consistency along this stretch of highway and improve safety at the intersection. The reduction of the speed limit increases reaction time and improves stopping distance at Hawkscote Road.
"As the Hawkscote Road road is a council-managed road, providing a turning lane at this location would be Albury City's responsibility.
"However, based on the number of properties on Hawkscote Road, there is probably only around 100 vehicles a day movement. Also, there is good sight distance heading east along the Riverina Highway on approach to the Hawkscote Road intersection.
"Due to these factors, we don't believe a turning lane would be warranted at this stage."
The speed limit change will take place on Tuesday, March 12.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the speed limit was changed "in response to a request from the community due to safety concerns".
"The review found a recent crash, a sloped road environment and an increase in residential development. Reducing the speed zone in this area will improve safety for road users and reduce the risk of crashes," they said.
Electric message boards notifying motorists will be at the site until one week after the speed limit change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.