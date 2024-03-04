The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Death trap': Thurgoona road's speed limit to slow down for safety's sake

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
March 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Phegan is glad to see the speed limit change on the Riverina Highway and believes it is the start of creating a safer turn for Hawkscote Road . Picture by James Wiltshire
Gary Phegan is glad to see the speed limit change on the Riverina Highway and believes it is the start of creating a safer turn for Hawkscote Road . Picture by James Wiltshire

Concerned residents in Thurgoona are looking forward to the Riverina Highway having a change of pace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.