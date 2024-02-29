TALLANGATTA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Gareth Lawson and prospects this season

WE SAY: Gareth Lawson replaces Tim Kennedy at the helm who has been able to attract his fair share of recruits and improve the list that finished eighth last season. Despite finishing eighth the Hoppers were only one win and percentage from a finals berth and statistically boast the best defence of the sides outside the top five. James Breen, Rhett Thomson and Paddy O'Brien are all proven performers at this level and will add further depth to a solid senior core of players including Kaine Parsons, Luke Fraser, Scott Spencer, Mitch Seaton and the O'Connell siblings in Joel and Dan. And while the recruits will improve the list, the biggest boost to the Hoppers' finals credentials could come internally. Parsons missed half the season after travelling overseas while Barton medallist Spencer was restricted to 13 matches as he battled to find his best form with injury. Both players are among the top ten in the competition when fit and firing and if Parsons and Spencer can both find their best form, will have a huge impact at the Bughouse. Parsons in full-flight is simply a match-winner and he has all the credentials to challenge big Hawk Connor Newnham as the premier forward in the competition. Adam Healy also proved to be a surprise packet for the Hoppers last season with 43 goals as a medium-sized forward and alongside Parsons and Breen, Lawson will boast plenty of firepower in attack this season. The Hoppers may not boast the depth of the other top-five contenders but if they can stay relatively injury-free, finals are not an unrealistic expectation.