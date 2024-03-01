'Bigger and better': Holbrook's landmark festival back for a second year

A huge show and shine, endless markets and live entertainment means Holbrook's biggest event of the year is back for a second time.
This year, it is completely funded by the community.
Festival by the Sub will be on Saturday, March 2, from 4pm until late at Holbrook Submarine Park.
Vicki Schuur, one of the event's organisers, is ready to see another successful year.
"It's bigger and better. So we've got more food, we've got more people coming, we've got more show and shine, we've got more acts," she said.
Her daughter Olivia Schuur, is keen to support businesses from the region.
"There's so many local products that we don't know about that people make here and will be showcasing their talent," she said.
It is hoped the predicted sunshine will attract 3000 people to the festival.
Those coming to the event can sing away into the night, with a variety of entertainment taking to the stage. Iilysh Retallick, Lachie Cossor and JJ Acoustic Trio will perform, with rock band The Red Empire headlining the night.
When it comes to food, there will be plenty to choose from, with food, drinks and alcohol vendors lining the street.
A variety of market stalls selling everything from produce, to earrings and steel signs will be open until 8pm.
The HWY 31 car show is expected to have more than 90 vehicles on display and children's activities include an egg and spoon race.
The inaugural event was funded by a NSW government grant and after last year's success, Holbrook Business and Community Development Group decided to make it a tradition.
Greater Hume councillor Lea Parker says the community support has been incredible to put it together.
"We're still making it a free event. Which is something that we're really passionate about, making sure that people could come along," she said.
"Things are pretty tough in the economy at the moment in communities, and we really wanted to make sure that it was free for everyone to come along and enjoy it."
Cr Parker said she was looking forward to enjoying the night with those from Holbrook and the wider community.
"But what a great place to have it. In the shadows of HMAS Otway. It's a pretty nice spot, sun going down," she said.
Event-goers are encouraged to bring sunscreen, a hat and a chair for the afternoon.
Road closures will be in place between 4pm and 10pm on Raymond Street between Albury and Fleet Streets.
