The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver stops to help crash victim, pole falls on top of his vehicle

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated March 1 2024 - 9:35am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of Friday morning's crash in Wodonga, which involved a light pole which fell onto a second vehicle near the Huon Hill pub . Picture by Blair Thomson
The scene of Friday morning's crash in Wodonga, which involved a light pole which fell onto a second vehicle near the Huon Hill pub . Picture by Blair Thomson

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help a Wodonga car crash victim has narrowly avoided being hit by a falling light pole, which smashed his car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.