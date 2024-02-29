Driver stops to help crash victim, pole falls on top of his vehicle

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help a Wodonga car crash victim has narrowly avoided being hit by a falling light pole, which smashed his car.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Elgin Boulevard and Havelock Street about 8am on Friday, March 1.
The driver of a small white Daewoo had crashed into a light pole.
A passing driver in a Toyota HiLux spotted the crash, and parked his car on Havelock Street to assist.
After getting out to see if the other motorist was OK, the other driver yelled that the pole was falling in his direction.
"I was in between the two cars," the Good Samaritan said.
"Pretty lucky to get away with it.
"Lucky, but unlucky."
The driver who crashed was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
The driver who stopped said the man was shaken.
The utility's window was smashed by the pole, a gear shifter was knocked off, and panels were damaged.
Glass was strewn inside the Toyota.
The Daewoo had extensive front end damage.
"I'm lucky the whole car didn't get smashed by it," the ute driver said.
"If I'd parked a bit further forward, or in a different car park, it would have been fine."
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
