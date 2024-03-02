'He leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and gratitude in every note played'

At almost 88 Ivan Gellie could still pack a town hall with lovers of big band music.
In fact, the Bright-based swing veteran was already planning his 11th show in Wodonga coming up this spring.
The 20-piece Ivan Gellie Big Swing Band always found an appreciative audience at The Cube Wodonga every year, selling out 10 toe-tapping shows in little more than a decade.
Gellie formed his first swing band as a young man, playing Melbourne's town halls, and later co-founded the Mildura Jazz All Stars, an 18-piece big band that endured for two decades even after Gellie himself had moved on.
He thrived on bringing musicians together and it never occurred to him that one of those shows would be his last. His final show at The Cube was in October 2021.
Border professional musician and Murray Conservatorium teacher Tony Smith said Gellie was a big mover and shaker in the live music scene, especially in Albury-Wodonga and the North East.
A member of the IG Big Swing Band himself, Smith said the annual shows were the highlight on many musicians' calendars including his own.
Professional musicians flew in from around the country including Melbourne and Mildura to join Border players for one day a year.
"We'd spend the whole morning rehearsing for the concert, break for lunch, then come back for the show," he said.
"Our lips were like minced meat!"
Border-raised entertainer Glenn Starr said Gellie was a mentor and mate for many years.
"Ivan dedicated his life to music, providing countless musicians, including myself, with opportunities to shine," he said.
"Even with his declining health, he remained passionate towards the band, tirelessly planning shows until his final moments, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and gratitude in every note played."
Born on April 27, 1936, in Kew, Melbourne, Gellie was the eldest son of an insurance salesman Percy Gellie and his wife Thelma.
Gellie started learning piano at age six and did both classical and jazz training.
The ultimate all-rounder, he won a scholarship to Essendon Technical School where he excelled at football, tennis, swimming and diving. Later he became a diving judge with the Victorian Amateur Swimming Association. Aged just 15, he won the Victorian Schoolboys Golf Championships.
Gellie became a teacher, which took him to St Albans, Essendon, Mildura, Sunshine, Brunswick and full circle back to Essendon Technical School. He trained as a builder and plumber and was also seconded to the Apprenticeship Commission for seven years.
Gellie married Bev Harmon on April 30, 1960, after they had met square dancing.
They had two sons, David and Darryn, moving around Victoria as Gellie built his career.
Having acquired a hereditary blood disorder, haemochromatosis, Gellie shifted into architecture.
He was active in Lions International and became president twice.
Together with his wife, Gellie became one of the original Grey Nomads, travelling around Australia three times over five years in their 4WD during the 1980s.
The Cube Wodonga posted: "Ivan had a significant impact on the development of local musicians and has been a much-loved feature in our season programming for many years. Led by Gellie, the IG Big Band celebrated home-grown talent bringing joy to the many who attended - it was always a favourite performance on the Border."
IG Big Band members will gather on the Border next February around the anniversary of Gellie's death.
In lieu of the October concert, they will reminisce about their band leader and perform at a venue yet to be announced.
Fittingly, Gellie's farewell service will run at The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, March 7, at 11am.
The DVD of his last concert would play in the foyer beforehand.
Tobin Brothers Funerals Wodonga will live-stream the service.
Gellie is survived by his wife Bev, sons David and Darryn and their families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.