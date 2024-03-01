The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fire crews continue to battle blaze at Huon Creek in dry, difficult terrain

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated March 1 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of Thursday afternoon's fire at Huon Creek. Picture by CFA
The scene of Thursday afternoon's fire at Huon Creek. Picture by CFA

Firefighters continue to tackle a blaze that has been burning in rough terrain at Huon Creek.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.