Fire crews continue to battle blaze at Huon Creek in dry, difficult terrain

Firefighters continue to tackle a blaze that has been burning in rough terrain at Huon Creek.
Lightning strikes on the final day of summer sparked Thursday's blaze on Spring Gully Road about 7.30pm.
More than 60 firefighters responded to the February 29 blaze, which burnt on both sides of the road.
CFA assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said multiple 000 calls were received due to the large volume of smoke visible in the area.
"The fire was burning in some pretty inaccessible terrain, which added to the complexity for firefighters and the fire trucks," he said.
"They were also losing daylight which made the conditions even more challenging.
"A large number of trees were burning and firefighters remained on the scene through the night.
"They're still at the scene, making sure the fire is completely extinguished, including trees and logs."
There are no homes or other structures located near the fire scene.
"No properties were under threat," Mr Myers said.
"But the location meant the incident was visible to broader Wodonga and an advice message was issued to the community to reassure people that firefighters were managing the situation."
Mr Myers said there hadn't been any major bushfires during the summer period, but increased heat in recent weeks and a lack of rainfall meant there was still a significant danger.
"The risk period is more elevated now than it was at the start of summer," he said.
"We are going to be seeing some elevated weather conditions over the weekend, especially on Sunday.
"People should avoid any activities that could potentially lead to a fire starting and should make sure they're aware of the local conditions and what that means to them."
Lightning hadn't been forecast on Thursday night.
"It does show just how quickly and easily a fire can start," Mr Myers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.