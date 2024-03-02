The Border Mail
Gather your foodie tribe for the North East's newest culinary experience

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 3 2024 - 4:30am
Award-winning executive chef Jack Cassidy (Best New Regional Restaurant of the Year 2024, One Hat) will showcase regional food at GATHER. Picture supplied
The chef behind Rutherglen Wine Region's newest hatted restaurant KIN will showcase North East produce at an original culinary event.

