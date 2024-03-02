Gather your foodie tribe for the North East's newest culinary experience

The chef behind Rutherglen Wine Region's newest hatted restaurant KIN will showcase North East produce at an original culinary event.
GATHER will run at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah as part of Tastes of Rutherglen, on Sunday, March 10.
Held on the last night of the food and wine festival, GATHER will go beyond a regular restaurant experience, inviting guests into the heritage-listed castle for an intimate dinner hosted by winemaker Nick Brown with cuisine from award-winning executive chef Jack Cassidy (Best New Regional Restaurant of the Year 2024, One Hat).
It will take place in All Saints Estate's cask hall on a long table stretching underneath rope chandeliers and surrounded by walls lined with giant fortified casks.
Chef Jack Cassidy welcomed the new showcase to the festival format.
"We've carefully crafted each course to take diners on a journey showcasing flavour and texture with expertly paired wines from the surrounding vineyards by our winemaker Nick Brown," he said.
Rutherglen musician Paul Gibbs will grace the cask hall with his soulful jazz music.
A three-course dinner will feature smoked kangaroo tartare, black garlic and cured egg; eye fillet with pomme puree, oyster mushroom and preserved truffle; and choux bun with muscat and dark chocolate.
Sixteen cellar doors at Rutherglen and Wahgunyah will join Tastes of Rutherglen during the Victorian long weekend of March 9 and 10.
Patrons can experience the region's best cuisine with paired wines and meet the winemakers themselves.
With more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses, behind the scenes experiences and special events on offer, festival-goers will be able to cultivate and indulge over two days.
The shuttle bus service will run throughout the weekend.
Rutherglen, Wahgunyah or Corowa residents (postcodes 3685, 3687 and 2646) can get a $10 weekend pass ticket from their visitor information centre.
Tastes of Rutherglen runs on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, from 10am to 4pm both days.
