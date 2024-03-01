BIGGER AND BETTER: First new bridge in North East section of Inland Rail opens

The first major milestone of the Inland Rail project in the North East has been reached with the opening of a raised bridge at Glenrowan.
A community event was held in the town on Friday, March 1, to celebrate the unveiling of the new structure, which will allow for safe passage of double-stacked trains as early as 2027.
The 145-metre crossing on Beaconsfield Parade was opened by Inland Rail chief executive Nick Miller, federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King, Wangaratta deputy mayor Harvey Benton and general manager of construction company McConnell Dowell Harriet Christopherson.
It has a clearance height of 7.1 metres from the railway line.
Mr Miller said it was an exciting milestone that not only paved the way for larger freight trains, but also improved safety for the Glenrowan community with a designated cycle and pedestrian path connected to the bridge.
"It's about efficiency, also about safety by getting trucks off the road, and it's about sustainability as well by reducing the carbon footprint associated with moving freight around Australia," he said.
Mr Miller said Inland Rail and the Australian Rail Track Corporation had formed a great relationship with the community to build the structure, which started in February 2023 to replace the existing 60-year-old bridge.
"They've got on board with this project, we've worked closely with their stakeholders to make sure that we're integrating this infrastructure with their existing town, and we've generally had very good support," he said.
"You've got to work around coming up with different design solutions and work around challenges from an engineering perspective. Engagement with the community around what's important to them and modifying our design to accommodate those needs where possible.
"Clearly, there's significant issues on the alignment around land acquisition, around cultural heritage and we're working through those with the parties involved, so far, very successfully."
Ms King was confident that the Beveridge, north of Melbourne, to Parkes, in central west NSW, section of the $14 billion Inland Rail project would be completed by 2027.
"Inland Rail is a really important project, it's a really significant part of changing the way freight moves around Australia," she said.
"We're working our way through it, community by community, as we have to lift bridges or lower roads, and it has really changed the way in which a town works. For the construction company and Inland Rail and the ARTC, it's really important the work they are doing with communities because it does change the way in which a community actually moves around.
"Some of the bridges and facilities that are in communities such as this are often over 100 years old, and the fact is now we're replacing them with brand new infrastructure. It's a terrific opportunity for communities to not only build new parks, but open up their town in a different way.
"We're going to see more of these days as the construction really ramps up on Inland Rail through Victoria and through NSW.
"I want to get it open to Parkes in 2027. That's the aim to be able to actually start realising the vision of Inland Rail, where we can actually start to get freight moving. It leads to Parkes, then it can get through to Newcastle and then over to the west of the country as well."
Glenrowan residents Tom and Wendy Coote were impressed by the new bridge and think it will serve the community well.
"There were various objections because it's a heritage precinct and some people want it moved to either end of the town, but I couldn't see how that would work logistically," Mrs Coote said.
"Kids coming from the school would have to go all the way to the end of town to cross the bridge.
"I was always in favour of it here and the old one was an eyesore anyway."
The couple were heavily involved in community action group Glenrowan Improvers to complete projects around the historic precinct near the site where bushranger Ned Kelly was captured by police in 1880.
Mr Miller said work would continue on the site until the middle of 2024 as elements of the new bridge cannot be completed until the former bridge is demolished.
The new bridge will be open to traffic from Monday, March 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.