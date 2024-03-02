Full-of-booze teen driver crashed ute twice in Thurgoona street at 4.30am

Jail looms strongly for a young Thurgoona high-range drink-driver who crashed into a fence then a tree in a suburban street with a passenger in his car.
Lincoln Peter Hardy's lawyer had submitted that he had not crossed that line whereby a jail term was possible, arguing that a community corrections order could be imposed.
Solicitor Eva Medcraft put to Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys that such an order could include conditions including community service work and counselling for alcohol addiction.
"It is an extremely serious offence but there are fair prospects (for rehabilitation)," Ms Medcraft said.
However, she pointed out that Hardy - also known by the surname of Park - "simply can't recall the circumstances of the event" because of his level of intoxication.
Ms Humphreys said Hardy's actions "placed his passenger at great risk of harm".
"I'm not considering a community corrections order, I'm considering jail," she said.
Ms Humphreys said community safety was paramount in such cases.
She noted how Hardy, who was 19 at the time of the offences, had not yet completed the traffic offenders program - doing so, she indicated, could be in his favour on sentence.
In response, Ms Medcraft said Hardy had attempted to do so, but the online program would not allow him to progress through it as it should.
She said she had sat down with Hardy that morning to go through the program only to encounter the same difficulties.
Ms Humphreys said Hardy's record of traffic offending did not assist him.
"I note there are three occasions when he has driven when he has not been entitled to drive," she said.
Ms Humphreys said Hardy's offending was serious given his blood alcohol reading, of 0.174, was "well above" the high-range, he had a passenger and he first drove into a fence and then into a tree.
She said the court needed further information on how Hardy was addressing his issues before determining whether he could serve a jail term in the community, by way of an intensive corrections order.
Hardy, 20, pleading guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and negligent driving.
Police told the court how Hardy was driving a white Nissan utility in Petts Court, Thurgoona, on January 14 at 4.30am when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a front fence.
"The accused has reversed the vehicle and returned to the roadway before (crashing into) a tree on the nature strip."
Hardy got out of the ute, as did a man in the passenger seat, and began a conversation with the owner of the damaged property, telling him his first name was Lincoln.
Police then arrived a short time later and saw Hardy and his passenger near the ute.
"Police have approached (Hardy), who was very unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes."
When asked for his licence, an expired learner's permit was recovered from inside the ute. Checks then revealed he was a P1 probationary licence holder.
After his breath analysis was completed at the Albury police station, Hardy told police he had downed "four or five drinks and two sausage rolls" between 3.30pm the previous day and 1.30am.
Police said he was "well-affected" by alcohol.
Hardy will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 5.
