Medical cannabis not a legal excuse for driving on the drug: Wodonga magistrate

A drug-driver caught while on his way to pick up a child from school has been told it's illegal for people to drive with marijuana in their system, even if it's been prescribed by a doctor.
Phillip Watts applied in Wodonga court for his licence to be returned on February 27.
The Wodonga man said he'd been off the road for nearly two years.
The court heard he had smoked the night before he was caught, and said he was prescribed marijuana to treat his PTSD, anxiety and pain.
Watts said he "only smokes of an evening".
He was asked when he had last used, and admitted he'd "rolled one" and smoked three days earlier.
Magistrate Ian Watkins refused the Carkeek Street resident's application to drive again.
"You can't be a cannabis user, whether it's prescribed or otherwise, and a licensed driver," he said.
Watts chuckled and agreed, with Mr Watkins stating he didn't want to set him up to fail.
The case will return on March 19.
