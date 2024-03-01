The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Waterhouse 'highly likely' to field runner at Albury Gold Cup carnival

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse in town on Friday to launch the Albury Gold Cup carnival. Picture by Mark Jesser
Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse in town on Friday to launch the Albury Gold Cup carnival. Picture by Mark Jesser

Australia's first lady of racing Gai Waterhouse, in Albury to launch the city's Gold Cup carnival, says it is "highly likely" her stable will field a runner at this year's $855,000 prize money event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.