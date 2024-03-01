The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tallangatta resident accused of dog attack against animal, assault of man

March 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zackary Lamb-Feros has been charged over an alleged dog attack against an animal and the assault of a man in Tallangatta. File photo
Zackary Lamb-Feros has been charged over an alleged dog attack against an animal and the assault of a man in Tallangatta. File photo

A man accused of a dog attack against an animal and assault will return to court next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.