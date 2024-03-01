Tallangatta resident accused of dog attack against animal, assault of man

A man accused of a dog attack against an animal and assault will return to court next month.
Tallangatta police charged Zackary Nicholas Lamb-Feros eight days after the alleged incident in the town on July 14 last year.
He is accused of unlawfully assaulting a man, and one count of being the owner of a dog that attacked an animal.
The incident allegedly occurred on his birthday.
The Wodonga court heard the case had been before court three to four times with no progress.
Lawyer Nikhil Sood said the brief of evidence had been recently served but it did not contain charges.
Lamb-Feros, who is on summons, will return to court on April 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.