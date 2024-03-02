OUR SAY: Tinder-dry region means vigilance vital to cut ongoing fire risk

It might be easy to think we can let our guard down in the misguided belief the danger is over.
Look at the calendar and it shows we've arrived in March, the beginning of autumn. Summer's the peak time for the threat of fire, so haven't we got through relatively unscathed?
But names and numbers, as even our recent history shows, should not dictate our preparedness.
The ongoing potential for baking hot days, replete with nasty northerly winds, means the threat is far from over.
Indeed, while the conventional thinking is summer ends with the turning over of February on the calendar, summer-type conditions generally continue at least until the autumn equinox of March 20.
It is not uncommon, too, for hot days to strike into early April, especially with the ever-increasing impact of climate change.
We must continue to be on guard to ensure we do everything we can to both minimise the potential for fire to ignite and to maximise our ability to adequately deal with it through adherence to fire action plans.
While our recent spell of hotter weather hasn't been on the scale of past summers, before our rain-soaked La Nina experience of recent times, there has been one significant factor.
That has been the constant hot winds that have quickly sapped every last drop of moisture out of the landscape, one that for anyone on a flight into Albury-Wodonga even in late January remained surprisingly green.
Such ongoing dangers became apparent in the past couple of weeks - firstly, with the major outbreaks in the Wimmera, and now, a blaze that began at Huon Creek on Thursday night after a lightning strike.
What added to that danger, and why dozens of firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze, was the fact this took place in what the CFA described as "pretty inaccessible terrain".
We strongly urge the community follow his advice that everyone makes sure "they're aware of the local conditions".
