Cocaine, gel blaster, stolen plates and ammo found at Kiewa, Tangambalanga

Police have seized cocaine, stolen number plates, a handgun style gel blaster and ammunition during two property searches in Tangambalanga and Kiewa.
A home in Kiewa and a mechanic's shed in Tangambalanga were searched simultaneously on Friday, March 1.
A 40-year-old man was taken into custody by Wodonga detectives and was being questioned on Friday afternoon.
The Kiewa home contained the drugs and imitation firearm, and the shed had stolen plates and ammunition.
The man is expected to be charged with various offences and will face court at a later date.
