The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kid who couldn't keep up in school magically opened doors - with Mum's help

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now Cosentino is on the road for his regional tour Decennium, a greatest hits tour celebrating 10 years as Australia's most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist. Picture supplied
Now Cosentino is on the road for his regional tour Decennium, a greatest hits tour celebrating 10 years as Australia's most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist. Picture supplied

Adam Cosentino can still picture his school peers playing basketball from the classroom he was in for lunchtime detention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.