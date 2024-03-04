Kid who couldn't keep up in school magically opened doors - with Mum's help

Adam Cosentino can still picture his school peers playing basketball from the classroom he was in for lunchtime detention.
At 12 he struggled to keep up and reading out loud was the ultimate embarrassment.
His school principal mother was going spare trying to get to the bottom of it.
"Mum took me to the library - which is the last place a kid who can't read wants to be - and told me to choose a book," he said.
"I chose an old vaudevillian poster book; it was beautifully illustrated, intriguing, elaborate and very detailed.
"It was based around Harry Houdini and I couldn't believe a guy in real life was doing those tricks.
"It captured my imagination; I had to stop, dissect and analyse the book to understand it.
"Then my mother knew I could remember things, was quite articulate and understood detailed concepts.
"Suddenly the embarrassment and stigma I had always felt lifted.
"The side-effect was the unique skill I gained in magic."
Now an entertainment trailblazer and master of illusion, Cosentino was on the road for his 2024 regional leg of his Decennium - The Greatest Hits Tour.
An overnight sensation on Australia's Got Talent a decade ago, Cosentino was sharing Decennium, celebrating 10 years as Australia's most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist.
Due to demand a second show was added at Albury Entertainment Centre, which would now offer shows on Tuesday, March 12, and Wednesday, March 13.
He said that had felt "pretty special".
"The last 10 years have been incredible for me, both professionally and personally," Cosentino said.
"I have toured consistently to full houses across the globe, was the first Australian magician ever to create nine prime-time TV specials which have been screened throughout the world, have become a multiple best-selling author, and even had a feature in a Hollywood movie.
"What a ride it has been!
"My brand-new stage spectacular Decennium is a celebration of everything I have achieved over the last decade.
"All of the pieces in this show have been chosen for a reason as they represent a significant time and place within my career."
Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, which was written, produced and choreographed by Cosentino.
He performs death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic.
Cosentino was the first Australian magician to have his own TV shows.
He has written, produced and starred in nine prime-time specials, which have now been broadcast in more than 40 countries and seen by more than 500 million people.
His award-winning live touring shows have been staged to rave reviews and full houses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau and across South East Asia.
A winner of multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, Cosentino has been awarded both the International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.
The Merlin Awards are presented by the International Magician's Society in New York and previous winners include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn and Teller.
Cosentino was the runner-up on Australia's Got Talent season 5, the winner of Dancing With The Stars Australia season 13 and had a starring role in the Jackie Chan film Bleeding Steel, which debuted number one at the Chinese box office.
His autobiography Anything is Possible is on the official best sellers list and has been released in Australia, New Zealand, Britain and right across Asia.
Cosentino's mum went on to win a scholarship to Harvard University related to a teaching method she developed after working with her son.
"I learnt something, Mum learnt something and I gained a career!" he said.
