Wodonga woman's 'legs lifted off floor while being strangled in own home'

A man accused of strangling his partner of just six weeks so hard that her legs lifted off the floor remains in custody.
Police arrested Jesse James O'Reilly, 33, on Thursday, February 29, following the alleged choking at the woman's home in Wodonga.
O'Reilly is earlier accused of pushing the victim at the house, causing her to cut her head on a lamp, on February 24, then pushing her in her chest four times on Wednesday, February 28.
Thursday morning's incident allegedly occurred during an argument over drugs.
The Wodonga court heard O'Reilly took the drugs and refused to give them back to the woman, and she in turn took his laptop and refused to give it back.
Leading Senior Constable David Young said O'Reilly "lost his temper" and grabbed the woman, spun her round, put his forearm around her neck and lifted her for several seconds.
"The victim was petrified by this and in fear for her life," he said.
The woman recorded audio of the incident and later sneaked out of the home and reported the attack to police.
Officers went to the home and arrested O'Reilly on Thursday and he faced court on Friday.
He had multiple other matters pending before the court dating back as far as July 2021, which involved the possession of ice.
Other allegations involve suspended driving and an incident involving a different woman who was allegedly grabbed around her body and left bruised.
O'Reilly sought to live at a block of units at Douglas Road in Lavington.
Leading Senior Constable Young said despite O'Reilly stating he lived there, nobody in any of the six units said they knew him.
"I don't believe he's going to appear," the officer said when asked of his bail concerns.
"I also have concerns for the affected family member's safety.
"Only being in a relationship for six weeks and he has assaulted her on many occasions in that six week period.
"I have concerns for her welfare."
The court heard the pair had been using a gram of ice each day and GHB, and that O'Reilly was affected by marijuana and ice when arrested on Thursday.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said O'Reilly had previously been due to face court to be sentenced on previous matters but failed to show, and had been sought by police for a year.
"How could I possibly be satisfied that he'll turn up?" he asked lawyer Damian Russo.
"On at least two occasions, if not more, he's failed to appear.
"What you're asking me to do is bail him to an address where people say he doesn't live.
"Right now things are not looking promising."
Mr Russo sought time to seek a different address.
The case will return on Thursday, March 7.
