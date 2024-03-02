'It got way out of control': man fined for minor role in alleged serious assault

A person involved in a dispute in which a man was allegedly kicked in his head has admitted to a minor offence over his role in the incident.
Killara man Shaun Ian Guthridge, 36, had faced serious charges over the AFL grand final day assault.
Those charges included trespassing at a Callus Street property, causing serious injury to the victim, assault in company, and property damage.
The trespassing charge was the only one that proceeded in Wodonga court on February 28, with a guilty plea entered and all other charges dropped.
Guthridge had been a close friend of the alleged assault victim, and worked with him, with the attack allegedly carried out by Joel Mathew Spilsbury, 35.
The court previously heard Guthridge and Spilsbury had been at a gathering on September 24, 2022.
The alleged victim last year told the court he had been drinking at the home and used cocaine, and left about 10pm or 10.30pm.
He left the gathering under a cloud after an argument with Guthridge, and called Guthridge on his way to the Callus Street home.
The man, in his statement, said he was in a bedroom near the front door and heard the two men enter, and that Spilsbury punched and kicked him in his head and pushed him into a shower screen, shattering it.
The man's partner was at home at the time.
Lawyer Charles Morgan said Guthridge was at the property, but didn't take part in the assault.
"It was a volatile mix," he said.
"Although my client didn't participate in the assault, he was there."
He noted the incident involved alcohol, jealousy and relationship issues.
The 37-year-old had worked for a national construction company but was sacked a day after the media reported on the incident, but now has a job with a steel company.
The court heard Guthridge only had one prior.
He was jailed for three years for a dangerous driving charge following a 2005 fatal crash in a reported drag race, but that finding was overturned and he was instead convicted of failing to stop after a crash and render assistance.
Magistrate Ian Watkins convicted Guthridge, ordered he be of good behaviour for 12 months, and contribute $650 to the court fund for the trespass offence.
"I still don't understand what possessed you to behave in this way, and you probably don't either," he said.
"It was an incident that got way out of control and it shouldn't have."
Spilsbury will face the County Court on May 23.
