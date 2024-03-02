The Border Mail
'It got way out of control': man fined for minor role in alleged serious assault

March 3 2024 - 7:00am
Shaun Ian Guthridge was fined for trespassing following the alleged assault of his friend in the victim's Killara home. Picture supplied
A person involved in a dispute in which a man was allegedly kicked in his head has admitted to a minor offence over his role in the incident.

