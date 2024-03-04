A fighter to the end: Tireless fundraiser Sally-Ann Lavery honoured

The Albury-Wodonga community has farewelled a passionate fundraising force - and a great mate - with Sally-Ann Lavery "still giving" just a week before she died.
Mrs Lavery, who ran Mark's Spray Barn at Lavington with her husband Mark since 2009, was honoured at a service at the Banquet Hall of Albury Entertainment Centre on February 29.
She died on February 16 at the age of 55 after an 18-month battle with breast and brain cancer, but had been helping others with terminal illnesses and other struggles for many years before that.
The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, a group that has been delivering bales of hay to drought-stricken farmers in Queensland since 2015, paid tribute to Mrs Lavery, describing her as "the most loyal supporter of our Aussie farmers".
"We love you Sal, thanks for everything," the group said. "We will hold the memories we created together in our hearts. Cheers to you today. You are a bloody rock star!
"She was the first to put her hand up to ensure every job got done. She was always right in the thick of it, doing everything possible to make sure BHR was a success."
Mrs Lavery's friend and colleague at Mark's Spray Barn, Phil Star, said the workplace was shattered by her absence.
"She was my colleague, but also a good friend, a real mate," Mr Star said. "Sally was on a first-name basis with all our customers and with many people living in the community here, they all loved her.
"She pulled back her activity over the past six or eight months since she got ill again, but she was only in here the week before she passed away working, she said she wasn't feeling too tired.
"She was still in here, doing bits and pieces, keeping busy, that's just what she was like, always busy, she was giving and helping out right until the end.
"Sally put a lot of effort into Country Hope, the cancer charity for people in rural communities struggling to get down to the towns and get treatments - she just liked to help people."
At the service, celebrant Barbara Kruse read Farewell My Friends by Rabindranath Tagore before introducing Mrs Lavery's brother-in-law, Barry Dent.
"I first met Sally about 25 years ago when I began dating Mark's sister and now my wife Melinda," Mr Dent told the packed hall. "Not long after on a 40 degree December day, I was on the back of a fire truck dressed in a red suit and itchy fake beard heading to a kids' Christmas party.
"That day I got to see Sal in action, directing kids and parents, taking charge and making sure everything was perfect. I'm sure all of you got to see Sal doing many similar things over the years."
Mr Dent said the Lavery family moved to Albury in 1987 where Sally found work at Lighting Bonanza.
"Sally and Mark were no strangers to hard work, taking a leap and founding Mark's Agricultural Services in 1994, the same year they got married," he said. "They changed the name to Mark's Environmental Services in 2004 and founded Mark's Spray Barn in 2009.
"Now in its current evolution Mark's Spray Barn is something larger than Sally and Mark had ever projected, something that brought great pride, frustration, tears, joy and treasured friendships for Sally throughout her life."
Mr Dent said Mrs Lavery was "a fierce advocate for her two boys (Ryan and Alex), their biggest cheerleader and the grounding force whenever some realistic words of wisdom were needed".
He described a family holiday in the Balkan Peninsula as a turning point for the family.
"In 2022, Sally, Mark, Ryan, Alex met in Croatia for what would be their last holiday together, island hopping on a boat surrounded by pristine waters," he said.
"It was shortly after this holiday that Sally received the news of stage four breast cancer and an 'expiry date', as she called it, of 18 months. It was here that her strength and resilience began to truly show.
"While battling cancer, she refused to let anyone cry for her, she didn't want to be remembered that way. Instead, she wanted to be remembered as the fun-loving, slightly sarcastic and meaning for life woman that she was for 55 years."
Mr Dent said after beating her initial cancer diagnosis, Mrs Avery received a "secondary presentation" of the condition.
"Those closest to Sally would open their phone to a text reading 'the bitch is back'," Mr Dent said. "Sally ... will be remembered through humour, incredible strength, fun, memories and and undying strength for her friends and family.
"Sally, we know you'll be watching over all of us like you always have ... everyone here with us today is better for having known you."
Mrs Kruse then introduced Mrs Lavery's brother, Darren.
"Sally was very loyal to family and friends and she was extremely generous with the time and support of others in need," he said. "This was evidenced through her and Mark's support of the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners and, more recently, the Redneck Rally.
"It's only as we grow older we appreciate the value of family, and I've been privileged to have been her brother. Sally has had a positive impact on many people as demonstrated here today by those who have celebrated her amazing but far too short 55 years on Earth.
"I now know she's upstairs with Mum, looking down on us all and protecting us like she's always done."
The service concluded with dozens leaving the venue to the strains of Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World.
