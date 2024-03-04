The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A fighter to the end: Tireless fundraiser Sally-Ann Lavery honoured

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 4 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally-Ann Lavery and husband Mark throwing support behind Country Hope's Redneck Rally in March 2022. Picture by Ash Smith
Sally-Ann Lavery and husband Mark throwing support behind Country Hope's Redneck Rally in March 2022. Picture by Ash Smith

The Albury-Wodonga community has farewelled a passionate fundraising force - and a great mate - with Sally-Ann Lavery "still giving" just a week before she died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.