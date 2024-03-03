New but old: Albury pub to get a facelift, but retain heritage values

Lavington's Northside Hotel is set to get a face lift over the next few months, aiming to promote a family-friendly venue.
The pub's general manager, Nathaniel McPhee, said a new children's play area and upgraded bistro would be key points of the renovation with a focus on attracting new patrons.
"Our customers are very loyal and once the transformation is completed, we'll deliver to our regulars a modern, warm inviting pub with an exciting new menu, beverages and spaces," Mr McPhee said.
"We believe that it will also appeal to new patrons - we'll really offer something for everyone including families, workers, community groups, friends and visitors of all ages.
"We are well and truly open for business during the renovations and we'll keep our patrons updated when they come to the hotel and via our website on any changes, with interruptions being kept to a minimum."
Proposed works will include upgrades to the outdoor spaces and increased bistro capacity but the Harvest Hotels group, which acquired the pub in 2021, said the building's heritage value would be retained.
Border builder Steve Blackburne will oversee the renovation.
Harvest Hotels co-Founder Chris Cornforth said plans for the pub had been cooking for three years and started the moment the group looked at purchasing the pub.
"Our philosophy is simple, we invest in growing regional areas like Lavington to create iconic pubs which are a meeting point for the community," Mr Cornforth said.
"We hope both our existing and new patrons enjoy what we have in store with the renovation."
Since its establishment in 1938, the pub has been known as the Continental, MacWhites and the Governor.
"We're looking forward to taking the next step in this evolution of the Northside," Mr McPhee said.
The refurbishment is expected to be completed in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.