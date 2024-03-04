New Albury bar is striving to be top of the class on Dean Street

Brooke Bosse is the first to admit she's set a high bar when it comes to her latest Albury hospitality venture.
The former Springdale Heights Tavern owner hopes to "bring a bit of the city to the country" after recently opening cocktail bar and restaurant, Dux, on Dean Street.
"If you're going to call your bar Dux, you've got to make sure it's good," Ms Bosse said.
"I wanted to provide a space where the hospitality was excellent. If you're getting a drink it's cold and if you're getting a cocktail it's super.
"We're not just here to put something in front of you, it's a whole experience."
The building that previously housed a Radio Rentals store has been transformed into a modern venue that can cater for around 80 people, with the showpiece a large bar in the centre surrounded by seating.
Dux will also be able to host smaller cocktail functions of around 50 people upstairs.
Albury-based Sawyer Construction was behind the build, while the design is the work of Verity Rhodes Interiors.
"It's been nearly a two-year project when we first started talking about it," Ms Bosse said.
"We were aiming to be open by Christmas, but that was probably a big ask to get everything done. In hindsight, it's been great timing to open just on the end of summer.
"We've just tried to bring something new to Albury and bring the city to the country, I guess. There's a lot of people in Albury that are screaming out for a place like this.
"The bar is huge in proportion to the building. The one thing when we started the build that I want to do was to have seats at the bar so you can see what's going on.
"Our venue manager Adam Drage, who has been in northern Sydney the last few years, has got a heap of great ideas and is a superstar in hospitality.
"At the moment, we're just making sure we do everything well with a small cocktail list and a different wine list. Although we do want to support local, we're also trying to make sure that there's a different offering."
Ms Bosse described the menu crafted by experienced Border chef Casey Durham as a "Melbourne wine bar feel" with a focus on smaller share plates to enjoy with their "boozy" cocktails.
Burrata, trout tartar and a honey chipotle chicken arrosticini (skewers) are among the share options, while mains include market fish, pork loin and rib eye on the bone.
"The plan was always to start slow and make sure 50 people are served well rather than 100 people not," Ms Bosse said.
"There's that wow factor when you walk in because it's new and shiny and it's like nothing else in Dean Street."
Dux has started with 10 staff and Ms Bosse said that could increase to as many as 20 once the bar was established.
"The staff have been amazing and everyone is just eager to learn and make sure we live up to that name," she said.
Dux will initially open four days a week from 3pm to 11pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 3pm and 1am Fridays and Saturdays, with the aim to move to seven days later in the year.
