IN PLANE SIGHT: Document on the way to outline regional airport funding

A call from Albury's mayor for more federal government support for under-resourced regional airports is expected to be addressed after budget talks in May.
During her visit to the North East on Friday, March 1, for the opening of Glenrowan's new rail bridge, federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said an aviation white paper would be announced by the middle of the year to outline how the government will assist regional airports to meet growing infrastructure needs.
Ms King met with Regional Capitals Australia in Canberra on Thursday, February 29, which is chaired by Albury mayor Kylie King, where it was revealed 60 per cent of regional airports were operating at a loss, including Albury's, as costs related to infrastructure, security and staffing continued to rise.
The 2024 federal budget is expected to be handed down on May 14.
"We're actually in the process of developing an aviation white paper that will be out later this year, which includes looking at how we fund regional airports," Ms King said.
"Obviously, a large number of them are local council-owned now and struggle with being able to keep up with the infrastructure. Regional local councils run regional airports and that will continue and it will be important that they continue to do that.
"We're looking at the possibility of further funding for regional airport capital as part of the budget process."
Airports throughout the country are either operated privately, leased off the federal government or owned by local councils and Ms King said the latter remained the best option to oversee regional airports.
"Airports provide, as do our roads and our rail infrastructure, really important connections through to regional communities. It's important that they continue to be supported and that's part of what the government is doing as part of the aviation white paper looking at regional aviation services and regional aviation infrastructure," she said.
"I'd really encourage those, if you haven't already, to have a look at the green paper that came out (in 2023) that had all of the issues that the government is looking at.
"We've had over 6000 submissions that we're making our way through at the moment, including from regional communities around regional airports, as well as a raft of other issues as well. We're making our way through all of those at the moment and we'll announce the aviation white paper soon after the budget process in May."
However, there may still be a pulse, albeit faint, for an upgrade to Wodonga's Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection after the federal government pulled its $168 million commitment for the project in November last year.
"We undertook an infrastructure review of projects that were in the infrastructure pipeline just recently, because what we found when we came to government is of the pipeline of projects that we had of known cost overruns, in order just to build those, we would have had to find an additional $31 billion," she said.
"We don't have the labour capacity or the funds to do that, so we've had to take some hard decisions about projects coming off the pipeline. At any stage those projects can come back on the pipeline, once the work is done to know how much the costs are."
