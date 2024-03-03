The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

IN PLANE SIGHT: Document on the way to outline regional airport funding

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 3 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King has assured a new aviation document to be released by the middle of 2024 will show how the government will fund regional airports. Picture by Mark Jesser
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King has assured a new aviation document to be released by the middle of 2024 will show how the government will fund regional airports. Picture by Mark Jesser

A call from Albury's mayor for more federal government support for under-resourced regional airports is expected to be addressed after budget talks in May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.