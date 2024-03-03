Osborne had lost its last three preliminary finals to the premiers

Osborne is through to its first Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume grand final after the Perryman brothers destroyed the club's preliminary final hoodoo on Saturday.
CAW Hume is now in its sixth season after the merger of the Brocklesby and Holbrook associations, prior to the 2108-19 season.
Osborne has been perennial contenders, but had fallen to Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in the past three preliminary finals.
"They've had the wood on us, this was our fourth go at it and we finally got one," Osborne stalwart Darren Howard said.
Osborne elected to bat with siblings Joe and Ed Perryman starring with half-centuries.
"They reversed roles this time, Joe was the aggressor, while Ed anchored the innings," Howard explained.
Joe smashed 85 not out from 64 deliveries, including five boundaries, and Ed made 61 from 119 as the visitors scored an imposing 4-189 from 40 overs.
However, the home team looked like if would maintain its finals dominance after moving to 1-102 through opener Mitch Koschitzke (59) and Trent I'Anson (38), but Josh Hosie (3-28 from eight overs) and North Albury footballer Jack Reynolds (2-22) restricted the premiers to 9-163.
The association will therefore crown a new champion after Walla toppled Holbrook by 13 runs.
The minor premiers finished on 8-155 with Mark Taylor top-scoring on 54 not out, as Kieren McCarthy claimed 3-24.
The underdogs posted a 40-run opening stand through Lewis Bowen (38) and AB Mackinlay (27), but Joel Merkel proved the difference with 6-19.
Holbrook, which went into last week's finals in the unique position of having 11 players who also play football for the town, with former star Robbie Mackinlay the only exception, was dismissed for 142 from 36.5 overs.
Walla will host the grand final on Saturday, March 9.
