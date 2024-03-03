The Border Mail
'First step in a longer term plan': Council considers buying servo

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 4 2024 - 4:00am
Alpine Council has submitted an expression of interest to purchase the Shell service station in Bright with an aim to redevelop the land to help with future traffic management. Picture by Google
Alpine Council is exploring the idea of buying a service station in Bright to help with future traffic flow.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

