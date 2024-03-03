'First step in a longer term plan': Council considers buying servo

Alpine Council is exploring the idea of buying a service station in Bright to help with future traffic flow.
The council has called on the community for feedback on the potential purchase of the Shell service station on the corner of Anderson and Gavan streets, put forward at the February 27 council meeting, after submitting an expression of interest for the freehold.
Alpine Council said the EOI was "conditional on a clean environmental report and appropriate due diligence" and the purchase remained subject to a formal decision of council.
Chief executive Will Jeremy said the site had "strategic value for the Alpine Shire community".
"Council officers anticipate the key intersections of Star Road, Gavan Street and Anderson Street will become increasingly hard to navigate as traffic volumes increase into the future," he said.
"Ownership of the Shell service station site would allow council to improve vehicular movements at these key intersections, and also provide an opportunity to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and to improve amenity at the entrance to the Bright CBD."
The service station went on the market in November 2023 and has been under the same ownership since 1992 after first opening in 1962.
Mr Jeremy said if the council proceeded with the purchase "construction is likely to sit within a five to 10 year timeframe".
"While we don't currently have concept designs for how changes to the area may look, we believe that we need to seriously consider this opportunity whilst the purchase of the site is an option - we cannot foresee when this opportunity may come up again," he said.
"If council proceeds with the purchase, we don't anticipate that this site will be redeveloped in the near future; this is just the first step in a longer term plan for the area."
The proposal hasn't sat well with some members of the community, with a raft of concerns raised on a Bright community Facebook page.
"The purchase of the petrol station is naive and without proper foresight on the impact of the locals and the tourists that regularly use it," one comment read.
"Currently we have three petrol stations that service Bright and the surrounding area including this one, purchasing and later removing it would put incredible strain on them to meet up with existing demand. A demand which will be made worse with the prospective development that is pending.
"I would personally support the purchase of the petrol station but not its redevelopment and instead use it as a profit mechanism for the shire."
Another suggested the money would be better spent on a constructing a bridge on Hawthorn Lane to divert traffic from the CBD.
Alpine Council has received in-principle support from Regional Roads Victoria for a future upgrade of the Anderson and Gavan streets intersection, along with the adjacent Gavan Street and Star Road intersection.
Councillors resolved at the meeting to engage with the community over a three-week period.
"Councillors would appreciate hearing what the community's views are in relation to potentially purchasing this site, as well as their experiences with traffic issues through the CBD of Bright," Mr Jeremy said.
"Feedback received from the community during this engagement process will be presented to council for consideration when making a decision on the purchase of the property."
Submissions close on Tuesday, March 19, at 5pm.
