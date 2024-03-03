The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga topples Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in thriller

By By John Howes
Updated March 3 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YMGCR's Jim Lefevre's driving was a feature in the seven-shot loss. Picture by Mark Jesser
YMGCR's Jim Lefevre's driving was a feature in the seven-shot loss. Picture by Mark Jesser

Perennial powerhouse Wodonga once again showed it's the grand final specialists in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 pennant, posting a thrilling seven-shot victory over Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in front of a big crowd at Corowa Civic on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.