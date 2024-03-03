Wodonga topples Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in thriller

Perennial powerhouse Wodonga once again showed it's the grand final specialists in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 pennant, posting a thrilling seven-shot victory over Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in front of a big crowd at Corowa Civic on Saturday.
The Bulldogs jumped out of the blocks from the first end and, nearing the halfway mark, held a strong 19-shot lead before a spirited fightback saw YMGCR steal a six-shot lead.
Wodonga then applied the pressure and produced some telling shots to wrestle back the lead where it remained in the 75-68 triumph.
Wodonga has now won 27 of the last 39 premierships in the A1 division to be one of the strongest clubs in Victoria.
Club legend Ashley Bates has been part of 25 of those victories, which is unlikely to be matched in the near future.
YMGCR's Jim Lefevre and his team of Andy Lefevre, Michael Vaughan and Ian Febey tried hard, eventually getting on top of Duane Crow 22-17 after a tight battle.
Lefevre's solid drives sent many bowls flying into other rinks as he attempted to regain the lead for his team.
Wodonga's Kylie Whitehead was never headed in her clash against Troy Williams, but nothing separated the two teams during the match, with Whitehead prevailing 20-16.
Her team of Mark Coulston, Ashley Bates and Dylan Ward provided great support.
The clash between the Bulldog's Peter McLarty and Wangaratta import Ian Brimblecombe, proved to be an epic tussle over the whole 21 ends before McLarty drew away late to prevail 19-13.
Klive Liverton grabbed the third rink win for Wodonga in his clash with Garry Sanders.
With the lead changing a number of times throughout the game, Liverton's team applied the pressure in the closing ends to come up trumps 19-17.
Wodonga will now travel to Moama in May for the Victorian State Pennant Championships, which it won in 2004.
Meanwhile Wodonga's A2 side came from fourth to upset the more highly-fancied Yarrawonga on an extra end after scores were tied after the maximum 84 ends were played.
It was a hat trick of wins for the A2 outfit.
