Wangaratta recruits find form early in practice match against GV club

A handful of Wangaratta's recruits impressed as Ovens and Murray football returned on Saturday.
The Pies defeated Goulburn Valley outfit Mansfield by around five goals in the practice match at Whorouly.
"Nick Richards was really solid, Aidan Tilley was strong across half-back, while Charlie Naish was also good," coach Ben Reid revealed.
Naish is the younger brother of former AFL player Pat, who didn't play, Tilley joined from West Preston Lakeside, while Richards played in the 2017 premiership, but has been away in recent years.
The Holland-Dean brothers - Fraser and Charley - also played well.
Like all clubs who played a practice match over the weekend, the Pies didn't unveil all their recruits, with Naish and Alex Federico expected to play in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, two of Wangaratta Rovers' recruits also impressed against another GV club in Mooroopna.
Former Aberfeldie skipper Samuel Cattapan and ex-Strathmore captain Xavier Allison were terrific, while Ky Williamson also featured.
Most importantly, the Hawks escaped injury-free.
Corowa-Rutherglen played its first game in more than 18 months.
The Roos couldn't field a team last year, but had a strong hitout against Myrtleford.
"It was a very even contest until halfway through the game when we started rotating players and Myrtleford got on top," coach Steve Owen offered.
Former Chiltern player Caleb Bertram, Joe Hansen and the Eyers brothers Ryan and Jordan caught the eye.
Bailey Minogue suffered an ankle injury, but officials are hoping it's only sprained.
Myrtleford didn't have any injuries, with Brody Ricardi, Riley Forrest and Will McKerral in strong form.
And Wodonga Raiders defeated Melton with Rising Star winner Nelson Bowey, Mitch Way and Brad St John in the best.
The season proper starts on Good Friday.
