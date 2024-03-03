'It has just been beautiful': Gardenesque delights, but some sad to lose elms

Thousands of families and garden lovers gained a glimpse of what Albury's botanic gardens could look like after a major face lift later this year.
Over the weekend, March 2 and 3, more than 5000 people flocked to enjoy vibrant flower displays, live music and diverse cuisines at the Gardenesque festival.
Buzzing around the display of ginkgo trees surrounded by colourful flower beds, Holbrook resident Jacquie Marshall said although it would be sad to see the elm trees go, what would replace them won't leave anyone disappointed.
"The perennial garden underneath is just beautiful," she said. "I think it is a great idea.
"It is always sad to see old growth go. But, they've had their time, and the plants they've selected here are stunning, and I think the ginkgoes will grow up lovely too."
However, Gay Johnson, of Lockhart, was less enthused.
"This garden is beautiful, but I don't think this would pull my attraction as much as those trees," she said.
"As somebody that's not been to Albury before, when we first drove past, the trees did catch our eyes to the fact that there was a garden here and a reason for us to come visit.
"They're part of the charm of this place, and it'll be a shame to see them go."
Dylan Weeding, gardens supervisor at Albury Council, said several arborists found the elm trees to be at the end of their life, and it was not safe to keep them standing.
"The feedback we've received has been pretty positive," he said.
"It's been nice to have a design that people can see and touch that will be a nearly direct representation of the avenue once the redevelopment takes place.
"We all acknowledge that it's really sad to see such a legacy piece of the botanic gardens change so significantly. But at the same time, I think there's also a little sense of excitement to see something new.
"People can now see what the future will look like and how beautiful the space will be."
Ashley Sheldrick, director of GbLA, the landscape architectural firm behind the project, said the perennial garden underneath the ginkgo trees would have flowers blossoming year-round.
"We want to make sure that in the short term, there is that aesthetic interest in the new avenue with the perennial border," he said.
"And then as the ginkgo trees grow and mature, they'll be a similar scale to the elms, and they'll have similar seasonal colour.
"It'll be 50 years before they are full sized, but we expect in about 20 years the canopies are going to be joined up along the avenue."
Albury Council's events team leader Aaron Bykerk said 5200 people had gone through the gates by 10am on Sunday morning, and they were expecting 6500 by the end of the festival.
"It has just been beautiful," he said. "We've been so blessed with the weather that we've had and we've had some fantastic feedback.
"A big attraction this year, besides our special guest Jamie Durie, has been our kids activities section.
"We've made them their own special zone this year with lots of crafts and plenty of fun, which has been really popular."
Wodonga father Jake Danks said his son, Kele, had "such a great time" at the Festival on Saturday they decided to return on Sunday.
"The young fellow just loved it, so we thought why not come back and spend the weekend," he said.
"It's such a good, community focused event where you get all the different vendors from all walks of life catering to everyone from young to old.
"It's a great all-round environment, and I hope Albury council continues to put on events like it."
