It's back: Second 'superload' of the year set to impact Border traffic

A colossal 477 tonne "superload" will once again impact traffic as it arrives in Albury-Wodonga on Tuesday, March 5.
Spanning 125 metres, the load carries a renewable battery transformer and will be moving at speeds ranging from 40kmh to as slow as 5kmh around bridges and corners.
The load is due to arrive in Wangaratta about 5am on Monday, March 4. At 11pm that night, it will travel from Wangaratta to Wodonga.
The Hume Highway from Melrose Drive to Murray Valley Highway will be closed to accommodate the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road.
Southbound traffic will be stopped to let the load pass with expected delays of five to 10 minutes. It will also travel on the wrong side of the road at the off and on ramp on the Hume Highway, Chiltern.
Bound for the Waratah Super Battery in Colongra, NSW, the colossal load is carrying a 170 tonne transformer, eight metres long and 4.65 metres high.
A beam set, which accounts for most of the load's size, is needed to distribute the weight evenly and lower the height.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.