White Owl spreads wings as sustainable coffee deal sees the light of day

A major investment in the coffee and hospitality sector is brewing at Rutherglen.
While Owl Coffee Merchants commissioned a new mega roaster at their property, previously King Jack Winery, in August with the capacity to increase its coffee bean volume 10-fold.
Then in late February it took delivery of its first single origin coffee beans directly from fourth-generation Colombian farmers.
White Owl Coffee Merchants head of coffee Joe Perry said the import deal was months in the making.
He said they would get four shipments of three coffee varieties a year from their suppliers based at Huila, spanned by the Andes mountains and home to the Nevado del Huila volcano in southern Colombia.
"Getting this coffee four times a year means it's super fresh," he said.
"It means we don't have to hold the coffee all year."
Having travelled to Colombia in September 2023 for the Producer and Roaster Forum, Mr Perry spent three days travelling around different coffee farms.
He said he immediately had a connection with the two brothers behind Huila-based Zarza Coffee.
"They were fourth-generation farmers working three different farms," Mr Perry said.
"They had taken over from their parents and worked with their wives on the business.
"It sounded like they were talking our story!"
Mr Perry said the Colombian brothers ran a sustainable venture, which comprised bee hives to pollinate the coffee plants and deliver honey.
"They were a family having a real crack and it showed in the quality of the coffee," he said.
"We haven't cut our costs in this deal but we could be sure the farmers were getting those dollars."
The new Brambati roaster was built and commissioned on the Browns Plains site in mid-2023, when the company's head engineer flew out from Italy for the two-month project.
Its footprint measures 8 metres by 7 metres, reaching a height of 6 metres.
Mr Perry said the roaster had automation features, of which there was a shortfall in regional Australia.
"We want to be a leader in our area and be able to generate what any customer wants," Mr Perry said.
"Consistency is bang-on every time.
"Cafes and coffee businesses can get new input into the process by choosing the flavours they want to achieve."
Mr Perry said the Brambati would allow them to expand its coffee offerings and broaden its wholesale base in a sustainable way.
"It's a greener way of roasting," he said.
"It's highly efficient in gas use and low in emissions."
White Owl Coffee Merchants will soon host open days and roasting workshops for coffee professionals and individuals at the Browns Plains site.
