It's the best news of the off-season, well beyond any profile signings

After 553 days, Corowa-Rutherglen is back.
In the best story of the off-season, which has just over three weeks left, the Roos played their first game on Saturday since falling at home to Myrtleford by 63 points on August 27, 2022.
Scores generally aren't kept in practice games, but the Roos were competitive against Myrtleford at Wahgunyah, with the latter winning the game.
Both outfits had a number of players unavailable, which is expected for all clubs in the first practice match, particularly with cricket finals around the region.
"It was just good to get back to footy and finally have a game after training so much," Roos' coach Steve Owen said.
It was hard to imagine when the Roos walked off their John Foord Oval against the Saints in the final round of 2022 they wouldn't return the following year.
But a severe player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms shortly after would force the club to take the gut-wrenching decision to go into recess for 2023.
There were genuine fears the club would be lost to the O and M forever, with the often quoted line about clubs in other leagues folding after a year out.
However, the Roos have worked tremendously hard over the past 12 months to guarantee their survival.
They will continue their practice games away against Lavington on Thursday night.
The club has also scheduled a home match against Tallangatta and District outfit Mitta United on Saturday, March 23.
Most clubs prefer the weekend off before round one, although Wangaratta is also slated to play Euroa.
The Roos will mark their 'official' return with a home game against grand finalists Albury on Easter Saturday in the season-opening round.
