'Festival on wheels' coming back to North East where it all began

An annual social cycling event that started in the North East is returning to the region for its 40th edition.
The Great Vic Bike Ride will make its way back to Wodonga on November 23, where it was launched in 1984, and head through the North East before it winds up at Healesville in the Yarra Valley nine days later on December 1.
Riders will travel up to 501 kilometres with overnight stays in Wodonga, Myrtleford and Wangaratta, while also taking in Yackandandah, Milawa and the Warby Ovens National Park.
Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack described the event as a "festival on wheels" with the emphasis on experiencing the North East's "sights and culinary delights".
"People are there for a holiday, not just to do a bike ride," she said.
"It's not your typical fast-paced Lycra ride, there's people of all descriptions. Usually our youngest is anywhere from 18 months through to 86 years old.
"It's really such a unique event and everyone gets on."
The event can be completed over nine days (Wodonga to Healesville), five (Wodonga to Mansfield) or three (Mansfield to Healesville), with about 500 riders already registered.
"We're expecting more than 3000 people. We'll also target around 900 students, so that doesn't count any of the students yet," Ms McCormack said.
"It feels like we might be on target to blow that out of the water, which is pretty exciting.
"The nine-day option is the most popular out of all of it. People really like doing the whole experience from start to finish."
Ms McCormack said the event had struggled to attract riders after COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, but was confident a return to the North East would help the cause.
"People just love coming to the North East. It's obviously very welcoming of people riding bikes and it's great to travel on a bike through the region," she said.
"We also know people have a really great experience and then come back to the region as well. That's what we really want to work with the communities on to showcase the region, so that people don't just visit once, they come back and might come with friends or extended family.
"The bike economy is quite large and it's a great way to enjoy a day. You can ride from place to place and can stop in at all of those little things that you might otherwise drive past.
"I think that's the great thing about riding a bike and getting around and it's becoming more and more popular."
The Great Vic Bike Ride was last held in the North East in 2018 when it went through Beechworth, Milawa, Tallangatta, Rutherglen, Yarrawonga and Glenrowan, while the ride started from Albury in 2014.
For further information, visit greatvic.com.au.
