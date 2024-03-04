DONE DEAL: Sale of Albury transport leader to Singapore company completed

A longstanding Albury transport company will retain its brand and employees under an international deal now confirmed.
Border Express has become part of Freight Management Holdings, a subsidiary of Singapore Post, after the conditional sale and purchase agreement was completed on Friday, March 1.
Founded by Max Luff in 1981, the Border business has grown from four staff to a national company, with 18 facilities, more than 700 vehicles and 1700 staff and contractors.
Mr Luff, whose four sons Geoff, Grant, Mark and Jon have worked with the company and are directors, told The Border Mail in November the pending $210 million sale came after about three years of talks.
Border Express executive director, transformation, Mark Luff said the company was delighted to embark on a new chapter with FMH Group.
"This strategic alignment will build upon our success to date and support us to achieve the next phase of growth," he said.
"We are very positive about the opportunities this development will present to our company, our team and our customers and we look forward to combining forces to deliver enhanced value."
FMH Group chief executive Simon Slagter said his company respected what Border Express had achieved over the past 40 years.
"This acquisition will not only expand our network but through collaboration will also strengthen our ability to create end-to-end supply chain efficiency for customers," he said.
"We look forward to integrating their strengths into our group and supporting continued mutual success."
The announcement stated Border Express will retain its own brand identities and employees under FMH Group, "ensuring continuity for their valued team and customers".
Border Express joins other transportation companies BagTrans, GKR Transport, Niche Logistics, Formby Logistics and Spectrum Transport under the FMH Group.
Mr Luff said the Albury company's "core values, workplace culture and unique identity will continue".
