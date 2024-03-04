Group wielding knives and machetes rob victims and threaten attack

A group of six men, brandishing knives and machetes, threatened to attack their victims before stealing their belongings in Wodonga on Sunday morning.
The group accosted two men at the intersection of Brockley and Williams Street about 2am on March 3.
They demanded the victims' phones, keys, vape and sunglasses, before threatening to stab one of the men.
After stealing several items, the group fled on foot towards Hume Street.
The men from Wodonga, aged 27 and 33, escaped uninjured.
One of the perpetrators is described as being about 177cm tall, wearing a grey hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants.
Another is described as being about 187cm tall, donning a black hooded jumper, a black face mask and grey pants.
Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
