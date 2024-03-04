'It's 2024': Border market sparks outrage with sale of 'racist merchandise'

A Wodonga man has taken a swipe at a market stall holder for selling "gollie" dolls.
Michael Storer said the dolls, also known as golliwogs, had racist connotations and should "not be on display".
His family was walking through the On The Border Community Market in Wodonga on Sunday, March 3, when he noticed the dolls -"dressed up as servants" - for sale.
He said it was something that one time he wouldn't have bothered with, but "it's 2024 and to be selling merchandise that has so much racial discriminatory history attached to it is disgusting".
Mr Storer said as a result of what he saw he would not be returning to the market.
"We are better than that," he said.
"We can't just walk by on council land while a stall is selling racist merchandise.
Mr Storer said he didn't think the stall owner realised, but "it's offensive".
"Those dolls have a negative connotation with slavery, with the mistreatment of black people.
"I don't think the stall owner was putting them on display and was like 'hey, I hope people get upset with it'. But I think they were unaware of the context of the dolls."
Mr Storer said many people were "so egocentric" these days and they were unaware they lacked empathy.
"We have to accept people for who they are so they can bring their perspective to things, instead of excluding them," he said.
"When I saw those dolls I thought if I was a new Australian and I was a different skin colour and walking by then I'd be bloody offended."
Mr Storer said people needed to stand up and say no to all forms of racism and discrimination.
The organisers of the market and the stall holder were contacted for comment but did not reply.
In 2017, Beechworth Sweet Co removed a golliwog from a television commercial after industry regulator the Advertising Standards Board deemed it racist.
