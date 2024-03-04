The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Country pubs need both tourists and locals to help keep going

By Letters to the Editor
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah publican Peter Cook spoke to The Border Mail in February about the challenges facing country pubs. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah publican Peter Cook spoke to The Border Mail in February about the challenges facing country pubs. Picture by James Wiltshire

Pubs need tourists and locals

Country pubs need tourists and locals and ways to keep pace with what gets drinkers and diners into the pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.