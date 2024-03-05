WANGARATTA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Shea Cunningham

Coach: Shea Cunningham.
Last season: Fourth (second after home and away season).
Gains: Chaye Crimmins (maternity leave).
Q&A with Shea Cunningham
How has your preseason been?
The girls have really found their straps pretty early on. They're looking a lot more conditioned than what they probably were last year. They're very motivated to do very well.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Just getting more time into our goaling end and being able to retain Amanda (Umanski), Kellie (Keen) and Georgia (Clark) has been great, with the two of them (Umanski and Clark) returning last year from pretty significant injuries. This year will be about consolidating that goaling relationship, and I think it will be really exciting to see what they can do with another season under their belt. Our defensive end is just as strong as ever and our midcourt will just keep continuing what they have been doing. It was pretty exciting to see them build and improve those connections.
What are your expectations for this season?
Our aim is to obviously go as far as we can. First stage is to get to finals, and then keep pushing from there. Whatever happens after that will happen, but there's no reason why we can't be contesting finals again this year.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
I think Yarra will be right up there, and after Raiders' last season, and given they've got Mia and Eliza training with the under-19 state side and have VNL experience, you'd expect them to be very competitive again. I think Myrtleford are going to be the ones to watch.
We say: After a disappointing exit from last season's finals series, you can expect the 'Pies to be hungrier for success. With Cooper out and Crimmins back in, Wangaratta remains otherwise unchanged everywhere else on the court. The groups's experience in playing alongside each other for years is a real asset, and there's no doubt they will be serious flag contenders this season. Shea Cunningham enters her first season at the helm of the A-grade side.
Prediction: Second.
