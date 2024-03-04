The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Car crash, break-in, theft: Man drives stolen vehicle through garage door

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated March 4 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ford sedan police found after it crashed into a tree on Rod Laver Way in Baranduda. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ford sedan police found after it crashed into a tree on Rod Laver Way in Baranduda. Picture by James Wiltshire

Police have charged a Lavington man after he allegedly crashed his car into bushland, broke into a nearby home, and stole an SUV by driving through a garage door.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.