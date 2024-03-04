Car crash, break-in, theft: Man drives stolen vehicle through garage door

Police have charged a Lavington man after he allegedly crashed his car into bushland, broke into a nearby home, and stole an SUV by driving through a garage door.
Police were initially called after a Ford sedan crashed into a tree on Rod Laver Way in Baranduda about 1.45am on Sunday, March 3.
Police found the vehicle unattended.
Shortly after, officers were called to an aggravated burglary in Valerian Terrace, Baranduda, where the occupants confronted an intruder before he stole a Subaru SUV by crashing through the garage door.
Police located the vehicle nearby, where the driver attempted to escape but was quickly arrested.
Investigators will allege the same man arrested fleeing the Subaru had abandoned the Ford following the initial crash.
A 26-year-old man from Lavington has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, criminal damage and unlawful assault.
He will face Wodonga Magistrates' Court on May 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.