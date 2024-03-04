'We need to know about it': Police probe into road spikes ramps up

Police are investigating two incidents involving homemade road spikes on a North Albury street, one of which damaged a vehicle.
Albury police were called to Captain Cook Drive on Tuesday, February 27, after reports of homemade road spikes, wooden poles covered with screws and nails, were found on the road.
Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said if police investigations resulted in an arrest, charges would be laid because "the potential is there for someone to be seriously injured" by the instruments.
"Obviously it's very concerning to not only motorists, but anyone else that may be in the area who could find themselves stepping on it as well, or it could cause harm or injury, if used in an inappropriate manner, to a member of the public," he said.
"We've increased patrols in that area and we've done some investigating around that particular area for CCTV footage.
"If any other incidents like this are identified or observed by members of the public, we urge them to come forward and let us know so that we can continue our investigations into these matters and potentially arrest somebody.
"If people see that behaviour or if people locate homemade road spikes, we need to know about it."
Detective Chief Inspector Brown said anyone with information or knowledge of potential offenders or people who may have made the objects are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Albury police on (02) 6023 9299.
