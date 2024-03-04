The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We need to know about it': Police probe into road spikes ramps up

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 4 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police have ramped up patrols and started an investigation into two separate incidents involving homemade road spikes on Captain Cook Drive in North Albury. Picture by Blair Thomson
Albury police have ramped up patrols and started an investigation into two separate incidents involving homemade road spikes on Captain Cook Drive in North Albury. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are investigating two incidents involving homemade road spikes on a North Albury street, one of which damaged a vehicle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.