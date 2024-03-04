The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Guilty of some but not guilty of more, says man in custody over cop pursuit

By Albury Court
March 4 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric Chew
Eric Chew

A West Albury man will fight a host of charges over allegations he tried to escape police by swimming along the Murray River after a pursuit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.