Guilty of some but not guilty of more, says man in custody over cop pursuit

A West Albury man will fight a host of charges over allegations he tried to escape police by swimming along the Murray River after a pursuit.
Eric Chew made a brief appearance before Albury Local Court on Monday, March 4.
The 26-year-old is facing 16 charges, and pleaded guilty to six - including failing to disclose the identity of a passenger as a driver.
But Chew, of Hibiscus Crescent, pleaded not guilty to the balance of charges, including police pursuit, driving a conveyance taken without the consent of owner, using unauthorised number plates and goods in custody.
The charges were entered before magistrate Sally McLaughlin by defence lawyer Hannah Straughan.
Chew made no comment on fronting court via a video link to Junee jail, where he is being held bail refused.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that the brief of evidence be served by April 4, with Chew's matters to come back to court for a brief compliance check on April 15.
The charges were laid in the wake of a black MG sedan being stolen from the driveway of a West Albury residence on February 18.
The police pursuit allegation is that Chew was driving that same car during a police chase four days later.
Police have alleged the car crossed the border into Victoria, followed by the air wing, then returned to Albury.
The MG was then parked on a grassed area near the river - it has been alleged that Chew got out and went into the water, swimming 1.7 kilometres before his eventual arrest.
It has been claimed the car is linked to several fuel thefts.
Chew also has serious matters pending before the Wodonga Magistrate's Court.
