Nifty diagnostic technology set to solve dry eye puzzle Advertising Feature

Optometrist Kali Horner from Wodonga Eyecare's Dry Eye Clinic will diagnose your dry eye using the IDRA. Picture supplied.

We've all felt it, that sting in the eyes after being on the computer for a few hours, those tears running down your cheeks during a brisk morning walk, that gritty feeling in the eyes on waking.



Wodonga Eyecare director and owner Kelly Gibbons said these are just a few of the many and varied symptoms of dry eye.



"Sometimes, diagnosing and treating dry eye is simple," Kelly said.



"Your eyes feel red and sore, we pop in some of 'that yellow stuff' that optometrists seem to love so much, we see the dried-up surface of the eye, and we prescribe some sort of dry eye drop that relieves your symptoms."

While eye drops usually provide temporary relief, but it may be just a few moments or hours later that the scratchy, bleary eyes return.

A better way

Wodonga Eyecare's optometrists wondered if there was a more worthwhile solution for dry eye sufferers.



"We've learnt that the first step in devising a better solution for dry eye is to know what type of dry eye you have," Kelly said.

It turns out that while the causes of dry eye are plentiful, there are essentially two types of dry eye: evaporative and aqueous deficient.



"You won't necessarily be able to feel which type you have, but the way we manage them is vastly different," Kelly said.

Technology that works

Which type do you have? Do you have a combination of the two? Wodonga Eyecare's Dry Eye Clinic will diagnose your dry eye using a rather nifty piece of technology called the IDRA.



"This instrument allows us to painlessly measure detailed aspects of your tears," Kelly said.



"It allows us to diagnose and treat your individual dry eye type, rather than simply recommending some drops and sending you on your way."

If you have been unable to find any lasting resolution of your dry eye symptoms it might be time that the clinic's technology helped you.