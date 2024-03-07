We've all felt it, that sting in the eyes after being on the computer for a few hours, those tears running down your cheeks during a brisk morning walk, that gritty feeling in the eyes on waking.
Wodonga Eyecare director and owner Kelly Gibbons said these are just a few of the many and varied symptoms of dry eye.
"Sometimes, diagnosing and treating dry eye is simple," Kelly said.
"Your eyes feel red and sore, we pop in some of 'that yellow stuff' that optometrists seem to love so much, we see the dried-up surface of the eye, and we prescribe some sort of dry eye drop that relieves your symptoms."
While eye drops usually provide temporary relief, but it may be just a few moments or hours later that the scratchy, bleary eyes return.
Wodonga Eyecare's optometrists wondered if there was a more worthwhile solution for dry eye sufferers.
"We've learnt that the first step in devising a better solution for dry eye is to know what type of dry eye you have," Kelly said.
It turns out that while the causes of dry eye are plentiful, there are essentially two types of dry eye: evaporative and aqueous deficient.
"You won't necessarily be able to feel which type you have, but the way we manage them is vastly different," Kelly said.
Which type do you have? Do you have a combination of the two? Wodonga Eyecare's Dry Eye Clinic will diagnose your dry eye using a rather nifty piece of technology called the IDRA.
"This instrument allows us to painlessly measure detailed aspects of your tears," Kelly said.
"It allows us to diagnose and treat your individual dry eye type, rather than simply recommending some drops and sending you on your way."
If you have been unable to find any lasting resolution of your dry eye symptoms it might be time that the clinic's technology helped you.
Call 02 6056 4000 or visit Wodonga Eyecare's website at www.wodongaeyecare.com.au to find out if the clinic can solve your dry eye concerns.
The team at Wodonga Eyecare are taking your dry eye very seriously.
Their 'Dry Eye Suite' houses the technology that is necessary to thoroughly explore and diagnose your dry eye problems.
"Once your dry eye has been properly diagnosed, you might be surprised to learn that these days, there are a multitude of ways that it can be managed," director and owner Kelly Gibbons said.
"Gone are the days of hastily recommending some eye drops at the end of the consultation as you walk out the door."
There is now an alternative to those seemingly endless eye drops, and it's called IPL - Intense Pulsed Light.
"Over a series of four or five IPL sessions, that each take about 15 minutes to complete, our optometrists will gently apply the IPL over the cheeks, nose and upper lids," Kelly said.
Over a series of four or five IPL sessions, our optometrists will gently apply the IPL over the cheeks, nose and upper lids.- Kelly Gibbons
These flashes of light take effect on the meibomian glands, which are small glands in the lids that produce the oily layer of our tears.
It works by stimulating your meibomian glands.
"Normally, the gland's job is to produce oil," Kelly said.
This oil holds the tears onto the eye, preventing evaporation and creating a stable tear film.
Most people with dry eyes have inflamed and damaged glands.
IPL reduces inflammation in the glands so that they start to secrete more oil. There are many other dry eye therapies available nowadays.
"Our optometrists will take the time to recommend the therapy that best suits you, your symptoms, and your life," Kelly said.
If you feel like your dry eyes could do with a little more than another eye drop, make a visit to Wodonga Eyecare and allow us to see if IPL might offer you something more.