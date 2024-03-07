Alternative therapy for dry eye sufferers Advertising Feature

There is now an alternative to eye drops, and it's called IPL - Intense Pulsed Light, being used here by Wodonga Eyecare optometrist Akaansha Narain. Picture supplied.

The team at Wodonga Eyecare are taking your dry eye very seriously.



Their 'Dry Eye Suite' houses the technology that is necessary to thoroughly explore and diagnose your dry eye problems.

"Once your dry eye has been properly diagnosed, you might be surprised to learn that these days, there are a multitude of ways that it can be managed," director and owner Kelly Gibbons said.



"Gone are the days of hastily recommending some eye drops at the end of the consultation as you walk out the door."

There is now an alternative to those seemingly endless eye drops, and it's called IPL - Intense Pulsed Light.



How it works

If you feel like your dry eyes could do with more than eye drops, visit Wodonga Eyecare. Picture Shutterstock.

"Over a series of four or five IPL sessions, that each take about 15 minutes to complete, our optometrists will gently apply the IPL over the cheeks, nose and upper lids," Kelly said.



These flashes of light take effect on the meibomian glands, which are small glands in the lids that produce the oily layer of our tears.

It works by stimulating your meibomian glands.



"Normally, the gland's job is to produce oil," Kelly said.



This oil holds the tears onto the eye, preventing evaporation and creating a stable tear film.



Most people with dry eyes have inflamed and damaged glands.



IPL reduces inflammation in the glands so that they start to secrete more oil. There are many other dry eye therapies available nowadays.



"Our optometrists will take the time to recommend the therapy that best suits you, your symptoms, and your life," Kelly said.