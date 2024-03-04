Council fired up after forced entry made to emergency access trail

Wodonga Council has issued a warning to drivers attempting to access a trail for emergency services at Leneva after its entry gate was damaged on the weekend.
Forced access was made to a designated fire trail on Burgess Lane, off Boyes Road, which clearly displayed a road closed ahead sign, on or before Sunday, March 3, leaving the gate bent and wide open.
Wodonga Council and Parks Victoria share responsibility for the fire access road with Parks Victoria, with the former owning only the first segment immediately off Boyes Road.
A council spokesperson said it was not the first time an incident like this had occurred around the site.
"There have been instances of drivers accessing the trail at a different entrance and reaching the locked gate at the council-owned end," the spokesperson said.
"It is an offence under local law to damage council property and the offenders can be issued with a $200 fine.
"The trail is usually closed throughout winter to protect the integrity of the track and it was closed more recently for grading works.
"Given its purpose as a fire trail, it is vital that it is maintained and usable by emergency vehicles at any point.
"Where the gate is closed, drivers should not attempt to access the trail by cutting or damaging the lock."
