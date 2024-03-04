Minor crash causes major meltdown as foul-mouthed, middle-aged man sped off

A man who got involved in a mutual road rage and pursuit with another driver exposed the Albury community to "extreme risk".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told defence lawyer Dane Keenes that his client's behaviour was "highly concerning".
"This was a very serious offence and this is a very serious example of this offending," she said of Timothy Wayne Di Stefano's antics in the mid-afternoon of September 29, 2023.
Albury Local Court heard on Monday, March 4, how Di Stefano and his co-offender - the other motorist has already been dealt with over his involvement - reached speeds of up to 90kmh in 50kmh residential streets.
Di Stefano repeatedly yelled foul-mouthed abuse at the other driver, and at one point overtook him and pulled in front, prompting the other man to speed past.
When Di Stefano eventually headed off in a different direction, the other motorist lost his cool and decided to take off in pursuit of him.
At times they crossed to the wrong side of road during the incident, which came to light because it was Di Stefano who ultimately reported it to police.
He provided them with dash cam footage from his car that captured all that happened, including the threats he yelled out.
Di Stefano, 48, of Gem Place, Springdale Heights, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle to menace another person with intent.
Ms McLaughlin said this was "a highly concerning matter" for a middle-aged man who had had "no significant matters" before the court for well over a decade.
"He placed himself, the co-offender and others at extreme risk, on my reading of these facts," she said.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report on Di Stefano to consider his suitability for supervision and whether there were options other than full-time custody available to the court.
That will take six weeks to complete.
The court was told the offending got under way that September afternoon about 3 o'clock, when each man reversed their cars out of driveways in Gem Place.
The other man had been visiting family who lived next door to Di Stefano.
Neither was paying sufficient attention, police said, and their cars collided.
"(Di Stefano) became irate at the near-miss, blaming the (other driver) for not watching where he was going."
He wound down his window and yelled out: "Can you open your f---ing eyes c----, seriously mate."
Di Stefano got out of his silver Holden Commodore and walked over, but the other man drove away "after giving the accused the two-finger salute".
He followed the other man north on Gem Place and caught up to him on Garoogong Road, after he stopped at the Kaitlers Road intersection.
Di Stefano pulled in behind then yelled out "get out of the car, c---".
But the other motorist ignored him, turning left on to Kaitlers Road with Di Stefano - who called out "come on, big mouth" - in pursuit.
The other man decided against heading home as he didn't want Di Stefano to know where he lived.
They continued driving throughout the area, crossing to the wrong side of the road at times while Di Stefano continued to yell profanities-laden abuse, including "I'm gonna f---ing kill you c---".
By now the other driver had become upset and angry, so turned around in his car and headed back to where he saw Di Stefano stopped at a red light at the Kemp Street intersection.
He collected the side of Di Stefano's car while passing it, then took off along Kemp Street just as the lights turned green.
Di Stefano, as captured on the dash cam, said "ah, you f---wit" before taking off after him at what police said was "a high rate of speed".
He reported the incident to police at 9pm, providing them with the footage that provided evidence of his own offending.
Di Stefano will be sentenced on April 15.
The other motorist was previously placed on a five-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.