Singing master makes a special visit to inspire, create and teach

Keen vocalists looking to enhance their choral skills can do so through several workshops this week.
The A Cappella Academy - hosted by international artist Tim Wayne-Wright - and Wodonga Catholic College have come together to offer training to Border singers.
Wayne-Wright spent 10 years with British a capella vocal ensemble The King's Singers, which was formed at King's College in Cambridge in 1968.
I cannot wait to hear the singers from both academies sing together, it's going to be quite a sound- Tim Wayne-Wright
He said the course was a place where vocalists could learn unique skills to become more accomplished choral singers, while learning what it meant to be a singer in an unaccompanied ensemble.
Wayne-Wright said it was exciting to visit the Border and to open up a junior section for the first time.
"I cannot wait to hear the singers from both academies sing together, it's going to be quite a sound," he said.
Wayne-Wright will be hosting a two-day workshop for the school with students aged 12 to 18 on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8.
A community workshop, including guidance for choirs, will be held on Saturday, March 9.
Wayne-Wright will cover the hurdles and issues most singers face; from vowel matching to achieving a good blend to tips on how to engage with the audience.
Catholic College choir leader Natalie Schrickker said she was thrilled Wayne-Wright was coming to the region.
"It's such a fantastic opportunity for all the singers and choirs in our area and it's right on our doorstep," she said.
Vocal teacher at Wodonga Senior Secondary College Lauren Schmutter said it was an amazing opportunity for collaboration and cultural experience, exposing people to the world of professional music.
"With these connections, international artists, such as Tim, play a vital role in nurturing and fostering talent," she said.
"It also instils confidence in young people who may otherwise feel isolated from mainstream opportunities that may be more easily accessible in the cities."
