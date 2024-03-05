He's been one of the league's best players since 2017, but is heading home

"With his work now based in his home town of Finley, Mark is returning to where it all began (albeit still in Pigeon colours). Finley has produced many Pigeons over the journey. And just to name a few, who have crossed the river and made a positive impact: Brain, Congram, Joyce, Koopman, Sharp, the Sextons and lastly but not least, his uncle and former captain Donny Campbell. The Pigeons take this opportunity to thank Finley for sending our way so many talented players to test themselves.