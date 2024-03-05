He's been one of the league's best players since 2017, but is heading home

One of the Ovens and Murray Football League's greatest warriors of recent times has moved back to his home club.
Former Yarrawonga coach and premiership player Mark Whiley has rejoined Murray League outfit Finley, where his great mate Jordan Taylor has also returned home to coach.
"We're ecstatic to have Mark back home," Finley president Matt Clarke said.
"We talk to Mark every year, but it was just a timing issue, he's good mates with Jordy and is working in Finley at the moment, so everything aligned."
Whiley continued the small town's proud production line to the AFL, including three-time Geelong premiership forward Tom Hawkins and Hawthorn's Brownlow medallist Shane Crawford, when recruited as new club GWS's NSW Zone selection in 2010.
He played 12 games for the Giants and then nine at Carlton before joining Yarrawonga.
Whiley made an immediate impact with the Pigeons, bolting in the best and fairest award by 95 votes, while finishing equal second in the Morris Medal with Wodonga's Jarrod Hodgkin and Wodonga Raiders' Brodie Filo, behind Albury's winner Chris Hyde.
The two runner-ups won the next two medals, but Whiley's hopes were dashed by injuries, although he showed a tremendous ability to play through them.
However, the midfielder remained one of the league's best players in his stint, winning a best and fairest on debut and finishing with 88 games, where he polled in the best 58 times, or 66 per cent of the time.
He also coached the club, standing down after the 2022 grand final loss to Wangaratta.
The Pigeons ended a 10-year drought by pipping Albury by four points in last year's decider and Whiley's standing in the club was obvious when he was invited to lift the premiership Cup with coach Steve Johnson and captain Leigh Masters.
And the premiers' heartfelt press release only highlights the respect the courageous fitness fanatic and ball magnet holds.
"It is with a touch of sadness, but also with a huge amount of thanks the Pigeons announce Mark Whiley's move to Finley Football Netball Club," the club stated.
"Mark joined the Pigeons in 2017 after his AFL career with the Giants and Blues and was a standout from the first bounce.
"As a player and then leader of the Pigeons, Mark developed into a fine coach, selfless and always learning and striving for more.
"An excellent leader, his work ethic on and off the field was his trademark.
"With his work now based in his home town of Finley, Mark is returning to where it all began (albeit still in Pigeon colours). Finley has produced many Pigeons over the journey. And just to name a few, who have crossed the river and made a positive impact: Brain, Congram, Joyce, Koopman, Sharp, the Sextons and lastly but not least, his uncle and former captain Donny Campbell. The Pigeons take this opportunity to thank Finley for sending our way so many talented players to test themselves.
"To Mark, you would have to go a long way to find a better team-mate.
"Don't be sad that it is over, be glad that it happened."
