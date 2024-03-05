North East representative opportunity opens back up for State Titles

The North East region is set to send an open age team to the Netball Victoria State Titles for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
The open side will join the under-15 and under-17s at Bendigo this long weekend to contest the carnival, which is traditionally held in October.
Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House is at the helm of the open side and will be assisted by Myrtleford's Bridget Flint-Chapman.
"It's a nice opportunity for the region to have an open side and hopefully that can spark some interest for future years for players to put their hands up and play some good quality netball," House said.
The side consists of Ovens and Murray netballers, however, due to new regulations, state and Victorian Netball League players were not eligible to participate.
"It kind of gives that next tier of players that don't necessarily play VNL an opportunity to go and play some top quality netball," House said.
"We're a pretty young side, so it will be interesting and nice for these young kids to be showcased at this level.
"Now that it's being held on the long weekend, I think a lot of players have commitments and things that they're doing at this time."
The open team is: Taylor Donelan, Emily Stewart, Blaynee House, Mackensey House, Maggie St John (Wodonga Raiders) Liz Murphy (Wodonga), Zoe Prentice, (Corowa-Rutherglen), Gracie Reid (Wang Rovers) and Audrey Adams (Lavington).
The 17-under side will be coached by Fiona Boyer and assisted by Shaylah House, while Bianca Mann will lead the under-15s with help from Rovers' Stacey Lamb.
There is set to be 18 regions from across the state competing in the three-day carnival to be held at Bendigo Sports Stadium Precinct.
