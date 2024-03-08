'Far more acute than it has been': Students suffer amidst teacher shortage

Wodonga schools are seeing teachers flock to the other side of the Border in search of better pay packets, one North East principal has said.
Vern Hilditch, Wodonga Middle Years and Wodonga Senior Secondary College principal, said the teacher shortage has intensified since the NSW government struck a deal with teachers last year, making them the highest paid in the nation.
"(The teacher shortage) has been going on for some time now," he said.
"(But) we're now seeing it to be far more acute than it has been in the past.
"Certainly, the pay rates are higher in NSW at all levels and therefore you have the issue of people moving interstate, because if you travel 6km from one school to another, the pay rate can change dramatically."
As of Friday, March 8, there are 11 teacher and education support staff vacancies across Wodonga Middle Years and Wodonga Senior Secondary College - the most of all Wodonga public schools.
However, Alys Gagnon, spokesperson for the Victorian teachers union, said vacancies don't paint an accurate picture of the shortage, with schools unable to find staff merging classes or finding other ways to fill the gaps.
"We've put in a few changes which have allowed us to cope with the shortage," Mr Hilditch said.
"But at the same time, not affecting the teaching and learning that we would normally approach.
"So we've just taken staff off some of the other things that they would be doing, such as some of the well being type initiatives, some of the activities, those types of things."
Over the Border, NSW Teacher Federation representative and Albury High School teacher, Sally Morris, said although the shortage has eased, "it's still massive".
"It's really hard to get a casual teacher; we have split classes still all the time," she said.
"You come in and see the board and it just says, so and so is away; not replaced, not replaced, not replaced.
"We've been trying to recruit ... there's just no one to get."
Ms Morris said the increase of split classes is having an impact on the students' education.
"I'll just look up and instead of there being 30 students, there'll be 40 students and then they'll be like, 'oh, we already did this lesson'," she said.
"Sometimes I've got kids that are repeating our lessons for the third time. That's not fair to them."
Ms Morris said now that the NSW government has addressed wages, the focus needs to turn to federal government funding.
She said NSW public schools are slated to receive only 89 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard this year, the minimum level of funding needed to properly attend to the learning needs of all students.
This equates to a $1.9 billion shortfall.
Ms Morris also said that public schools can't compete with private schools, with many poaching university students before they graduate.
"(We're being) curtailed because the federal government have the big money and they give 80 per cent of their funding to private schools," she said.
"In Sydney, there's schools with castle-style libraries building their fourth swimming pool and an underground car park because they've got all of this funding flowing in plus they're exorbitant fees.
"And we're just like, yeah, we fixed the toilets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.